Saipan mayor’s office needs host families for visiting Japanese students

THE Saipan mayor’s office is encouraging local residents to participate in the home-stay program for cultural-exchange students from Japan.

This month, the mayor’s office will provide accommodations to 24 Japanese students participating in the Sanpoen cultural-exchange program.

The mayor’s student-affairs coordinator, Yuki Kishimoto, said they need 20 host families.

The Japanese students will be accompanied by Buddhist chief priest Kansho Kayaki and Nagano City officials, she added.

“Some of the local students who went to Japan for the Sanpoen cultural-exchange program will this time host the visiting Japanese students,” Kishimoto said.

The Japanese students will arrive on July 27 and return to their country on Aug. 2, she added.

While on Saipan, the visiting students will conduct memorial services at Banzai Cliff, Suicide Cliff and at the Last Command Post.

Kishimoto said the Sanpoen group will send out floating lanterns during a memorial service at Hopwood beach.