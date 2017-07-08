PSS expects more than 10,000 students next year school

EDUCATION commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said the Public School System expects an enrollment of 10,370 for school year 2017-2018 which starts on Aug. 17, 2017. PSS had over 10,100 students the previous school year.

PSS continues to recruit teachers and recently hired 10, five of whom are from off-island, according to PSS Human Resources Office director Lucretia Borja.

“We won’t see much change in the teacher-student ratio until we complete our recruitment activities. Then we’ll know how many teachers we are going to have,” Deleon Guerrero said.

The current teacher-student ratio is 25:1 which PSS is trying to reduce to 20:1 or lower.

She said a majority of their certified staff have indicated that they will return this coming school year. “Only a few are not coming back. But we are undertaking our recruitment early on.”

As for instructional supplies and materials, they have been arriving since June, she added. “The first batch and second batch of instructional materials have already been distributed.”

PSS federal programs officer Tim Thornburgh reported during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting that some schools have leftover funds.

Deleon Guerrero said these funds will be used to help prepare schools and their facilities. “They are going to utilize their school funds to make sure they are ready to open their doors.”

Deleon Guerrero announced that leadership training sessions will take place from July 31 to Aug. 4, and will include a workshop on accreditation requirements and other topics.

The training will take place at Kagman Elementary School and Chacha Oceanview Middle School for the first two days and will be concluded at Oleai Elementary School.

During school year 2016-2017, PSS had 1,100 employees.