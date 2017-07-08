Castro siblings achieve major accomplishments

(Press Release) — Virginia Emily Santos Castro, mostly known by her family and friends as Inia, was born and raised on Saipan and recently graduated from the John F. Kennedy University, College of Law in Pleasant Hill California.

Prior to entering law school, she attended San Francisco State University graduating in 2012 with a double major in criminal justice and political science with an emphasis in pre-law.

On June 1, 2017, Inia fulfilled a promise to her father who died of cancer in 2007. She graduated from the John F. Kennedy University, College of Law earning her juris doctor as she promised 10 years ago.

During her studies, Virginia worked as a law clerk at the Law Office of Bonnie Johnson and was responsible for researching, compiling, comparing, and organizing legal documents for several judges and lawyers. She was recently assigned to write a full brief for a case their law firm was litigating and won their client $800,000. Inia is currently preparing for the California bar examination which she will complete by the spring of 2018 and aims to eventually build a legal career in family law and probate law in Saipan.

Her older sister, Julie Jane Santos Castro, also born and raised on Saipan, graduated on May 13, 2017 from Webster University’s Walker School of Business and Technology obtaining a master’s degree in information technology management. While marching to get her degree, Julie proudly held the CNMI flag to represent her island.

During her master’s degree studies, Julie performed extensive research on how to effectively manage the planning, design, selection, implementation, use, and administration of emerging and converging information and communications technologies. She enhanced her technical knowledge, management knowledge and gained skills needed to effectively integrate people, information and communication technologies, and business processes in support of organizational strategic goals.

Currently, Julie works with the City & County of San Francisco as an employment and training specialist and seeks to eventually transition to a career with the Department of Technology to develop, implement and train employees on cybersecurity programs as well as test, monitor and audit key city information technology architecture in order to detect, assess, and protect against internal and external threats.

Prior to achieving her Master’s degree, Julie earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Golden Gate University, Ageno School of Business in San Francisco, California in 2013.

Their parents are Edwin A. Castro and Susan S. Castro of Kagman, Saipan.