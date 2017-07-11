3 workers die in manhole

THREE men employed by USA Fanter died after apparently breathing poisonous fumes in a manhole where they were working, south of PIC, Friday morning.

USA Fanter was contracted by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to install a new pump for the wastewater lift station near Agingan Point.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 11:11 a.m. on Friday, it received a call from the Department of Public Safety 911 dispatch reporting that a man had fallen down the main sewer well at Pakpak Beach in San Antonio.

DFEMS spokesman Derek Gersonde said that “at 11:11 a.m., Rescue 1 from the Susupe Fire Station, Engine 2 and Medic 2 from the Garapan Fire Station, Medic 4 from the Koblerville Fire Station, Medic 5 from the Kagman Fire Station, Search and Rescue Unit and the Hazmat unit were dispatched to the scene.”

He said the first arriving unit was at the scene at 11:13 a.m. and confirmed that there were three victims.

“The first victim had collapsed while inside the manhole. The other two victims entered to help, but they became victims as well.”

The victims were Ricky Quijano, 47; Amid Tapon, 41; and Danilo Paglinawan, 52.

Gersonde said the victims were transported to the Commonwealth Health Center and pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. by Dr. Marty Rohringer.

According to the DFEMS spokesman, the victims were not wearing protective gear.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said the cause of death will be determined by an examiner contracted by the Attorney General’s Office.

On Saturday, the Department of Public Safety said based on a preliminary investigation, “the first victim had gone down into the tank to unclog a rubber seal and open a drainage. On the way back up to ground level, he lost consciousness and fell back into the tank. Two coworkers climbed down into the tank to render assistance. The two would-be rescuers also lost consciousness inside the tank, causing them to become victims as well. All three men were extracted from the well by DFEMS Rescue and transported to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation emergency room.”





DPS said the case is still under investigation. “Preliminary findings reveal all three victims were exposed to high levels of hydrogen sulfide gas built up inside the tank. Other factors include wastewater presence...possibly causing the men to drown. The exact cause of death cannot be determined unless an autopsy is conducted. A preliminary investigation indicates the possibility of accidental death.”

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp., for its part, will conduct its own investigation, its executive director Gary Camacho said in an interview on Friday, adding that they want “to fully understand what happened during the incident.”

In a separate interview, CUC legal counsel James Sirok said he believes it was not a safety-gear issue.

“We are still working on determining what exactly happened,” he said, adding that while “there were CUC personnel on site, they did not actually witness the event which caused the deaths and which took place in a matter of seconds not minutes. We had a debriefing and discussed what their observations were.”

Camacho expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. “This is an extremely sad day for everyone. CUC sends out a prayer to the families of the people involved.”

Sirok noted that two of the victims lost their lives attempting to save a coworker. “This is the ultimate act of heroism and courage for which they should be honored,” he added.

USA Fanter issued the following statement on Saturday:

“The hearts, minds and prayers of the president of USA Fanter, Steve Qian, staff and employees are with their deceased coworkers and their families. We respectfully request the press to respect the privacy of the families and us as coworkers of the deceased during this period of bereavement and mourning.

“USA Fanter will work wholeheartedly with government authorities who are or will be responsible for investigating this very unfortunate and regrettable tragedy.

“Now is not the time for statements to the press. Now is the time for prayers and to console the families of the coworkers we lost. USA Fanter reserves any comments at this time and defers to the authorities to comment publicly on this tragic accident.

“USA Fanter’s immediate concern is to pay our respects to our coworkers, ensure that their remains are properly and promptly repatriated to their homes and to their respective families.”

Annamae Adaza, a volunteer at the office of Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicerio “Eli” Arago, said they are now checking Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s records to determine if the fatalities were active members which will allow their families to receive benefits from the Philippine government.

United Filipino Organization president Marlon Regaton said they will try to find ways to assist the families of the victims.