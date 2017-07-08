BREAKING NEWS: 3 workers die in manhole

THE three men, who were employed by USA Fanter, died after breathing in poisonous fumes from a pipe that collapsed in a manhole where they were working, south of PIC, Friday afternoon. Their bodies have been recovered and were brought to the hospital. USA Fanter was contracted by CUC to install a new pump for the wastewater lift station near Agingan Point.

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will conduct its own investigation, its executive director Gary Camacho said, adding that they want "to fully understand what had happened during the incident." In a separate interview, CUC legal counsel James Sirok said they believe it was a safety gear issue, adding that there were CUC people at the project site when the incident happened. “So we had a debriefing and discussed what their observations were,” he said. Camacho expressed his condolences to the families of the fatalities. “This is an extremely sad day for everyone. CUC sends out a prayer to the families of the people involved."

This is a developing story. More details to follow.