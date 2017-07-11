Substance Abuse & Rehabilitation Program conducts gambling survey

(Office of the Governor) — As a collaborative effort between the Commonwealth Casino Commission and Imperial Pacific International, the Substance Abuse & Rehabilitation Program, under the Office of the Governor, has been conducting a “gambling survey” to gather baseline data in order to help determine if a further comprehensive screening tool or assessment is needed in regards to gambling in the CNMI.

The need for policy development and problem gambling service development will also be better understood from such survey. The surveys have been conducted at Booth #1 of the CNMI Liberation grounds at the Garapan Fishing Base.

An online version of the survey can be taken at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDKXYNH.

The community is highly encouraged to take the survey.

As a client-centered rehabilitation program, the mission of the SAR Program is to provide culturally appropriate wellness and recovery programs aimed at improving the overall quality of life for individuals struggling from substance abuse addiction.

For more information, please contact Shawnalei Ogumoro of the SAR Program at 323-7277 or email shawnalei.ogumoro@gov.mp.