Kaylynn Deleon Guerrero gets time served for assaulting son

A WOMAN arrested in April for leaving her 8-year-old son by himself in the old La Fiesta Mall in San Roque after slapping him and punching him in the stomach was sentenced to 13 days in prison.

Judge Joseph N. Camacho sentenced Kaylynn Jane Hebron Deleon Guerero, 27, to one year imprisonment, all suspended except for 13 days after she pled guilty to assault and battery.

Deleon Guerrero was also given credit for 13 days of time served, which means that she is already out of jail.

Deleon Guerrero was originally charged with assault and battery (domestic violence) and child abuse or neglect. The offenses carry a maximum sentence of six years of imprisonment.

But the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday amended the charges to assault and battery (domestic violence) which carries a one-year maximum prison sentence.

Deleon Guerrero was also placed on supervised probation for three years and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

For the first two years, Deleon Guerrero is prohibited from making any contact with the boy, except for scheduled visits, in the presence of a Division of Youth Services officer.

The court also ordered her to perform 300 hours of community service, and prohibited her from consuming alcohol during her probation.

During Deleon Guerrero’s third year of probation, she is to attend DYS active parenting sessions.