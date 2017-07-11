Japanese festival organizer wants local dancers to join Nagoya street parade

NIPPON Domannaka Festival organizer Tadashi Hazasaka is inviting five local dancer to take part in the annual street parade in Nagoya next month.

Gordon Marciano, chairman of the Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc./Canoe Federation, said they are now in the process of choosing who will go to Nagoya.

“In Nagoya,” he added, “there’s this big event held every summer in which 23,000 dancers come together on one big stage. This stage is so huge that it can accommodate a hundred performers.”

Marciano said CNMI is the only Pacific island jurisdiction invited to perform in the event.

In 2005, according to Marciano, Hazasaka, representing the Domatsuri Foundation, came to Saipan to look for an organization that would establish ties with the Nagoya festival.





“The foundation was introduced to the Chamolinian Culture Village Canoe Federation in 2005 by Pacific Development Inc. which also introduced the foundation to the mayor’s office and the Marianas Visitors Authority.”

Marciano added, “To this day, the foundation continues to maintain a good relationship with Saipan. To return the favor, we always invite them to participate in our annual July 4th parades as the mayor’s guests.”

Marciano said the Japanese foundation also helps MVA promote the CNMI in the Asian country.

In a separate interview, Hazasaka said at least two million people gather in Nagoya to participate in their summer street dance parade.

“We will have thousands of dancers, and among them are dancers from the CNMI,” he added.