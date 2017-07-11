CHCC presents pharmacy plan to House panel

THE Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Thursday presented its out-patient pharmacy plan to the House Committee on Health chaired by Rep. Jose Itibus.

CHCC wants the pharmacy to open in October, adding that it will generate income for the hospital.

But CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the issue with PHI Pharmacy, which has a branch in the hospital, is still unresolved.

“We are not sure what will happen to PHI — it’s up in the air. However,we would like to have this business, our out-patient pharmacy, by October,” she added.

She said they still don’t want to renew PHI’s contract.

According to Muna, the hospital will have access to a federal program that allows it to run a pharmacy business and provide less expensive medicines to residents.





Itibus, in a separate interview, said: “I guess because of their presentation, I am a little interested. I’m interested in seeing additional income being generated by the hospital. If the hospital has their own funding source, they can pay their nurses higher salaries and that will be a good move for CHCC.”

He said CHCC “projected a revenue of about $2 million in the first year of its pharmacy operation and between the year three and four, the amount will increase by about 20 percent. That is something that I would love to see happen. It’s always good to know that our lone hospital will be able to generate income and it is a big help to the central government to have CHCC making more money — it means less dependency on the CNMI government.”

CHCC pharmacy manager Rodylyn Bacani said their primary goal is to provide medication for all especially to indigent patients.

“We are going through a lot of processes to be able to set up a pharmacy, and it’s not easy. But we are moving forward, and there are some developments already,” she said.

“We are undergoing training right now, and it will be a continuing process as we expand our out-patient pharmacy.”

She said they already have one pharmacist and two technicians who will help run the pharmacy.

“But as we progress, there will be more staff. We are confident that we are capable of running our own pharmacy. It’s going to be a money-making program and within a year or two, we will be seeing revenue,” she added.