House passes ID measure for guest workers, excise-tax hike on betel nut

THE House of Representatives on Thursday passed measures requiring foreign workers to have a valid CNMI ID and increasing the excise tax on imported betel nut.

All 19 members present voted to pass House Bill 20-68 which will require foreign workers to register with the local Department of Labor upon the approval of their CW-1 permit by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

According to the bill, employers will pay the Department of Finance an annual fee of $50 for the ID of their nonresident employees.

The measure was introduced by Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao who also introduced House Bill 20-2 which will increase the excise tax on the importation of betel nut into the commonwealth.

Attao is proposing a $3 tax per pound on imported betel nut.

“Hopefully, it will increase our [excise-tax] collections, but the main purpose is to deter the consumption of imported betel nut,” he said. “We have our own betel nut here so we should not be importing betel nut. We are importing betel nut from other countries, but we are not allowed to export our own betel nut so we’re losing a lot of money here.”

As for the CW ID bill, he said this will help the CNMI to compile data that will help the government determine how many foreign workers such as nurses are needed.

“If we know how many we need then we can protect essential workers. If, for example, we need 200 nurses then we can ask USCIS to prioritize the slots for 200 nurses. Right now, our healthcare workforce is suffering because they have to compete with other professions for CW slots,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the House passed the following:

• H.B. 20-77, to establish a separate statute and penalties for individuals committing vandalism;

• H.B.20-92, to authorize the reprogramming of funds for the Early Head Start and Head Start centers;

• H.B. 20-16, to mandate when a jury is impaneled to hear all felony and misdemeanor charges;

• H.B. 20-14, to improve the justice system’s response to domestic violence;

• H.B. 20-7, to provide an extended time period before the vehicle registration late fee would apply;

• H.B. 20-12, to reform drug sentencing laws to effectuate the rehabilitation and treatment principles of evidence-based sentencing;

• H.B. 20-53, to establish and clearly define the authority of the Department of Public Works to promulgate rules and regulations within the rights of way;

• H.B. 20-66, to amend the law on the enforcement of mandatory drug testing by eliminating the condition that testing is subject to the availability of funds; and,

• Senate Bill 20-14, to limit the number of shooting galleries and shooting ranges in the CNMI.

All House measures that were passed now go to the Senate while S.B. 20-14 also goes back to the Senate because it was amended by the House.