Guam ethics panel to launch probe into complaint against Espaldon

HAGÅTÑA — The Guam legislative committee on ethics and standards will launch a full investigation into a complaint against Sen. James Espaldon for facilitating a $11.5 million generator deal which the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., or CUC, has since unplugged.

The committee did not disclose the date of the investigation, which will be conducted in a closed-door hearing.

“The proceedings are all in keeping with our standing rules to protect the integrity of the process and our branch of government. I want the public to know that the role of the ethics committee is not to act as the prosecution or defense,” said Sen. Fernando Esteves, committee chairman.

Esteves and Espaldon are both Republicans.

“We are an unbiased body tasked with gathering information and formulating a recommendation to the legislature based on that information. I want to be clear that this hearing in no way implies guilt at this time,” Esteves said.

The investigation stemmed from an ethics complaint filed by Saipan Rep. Ed Propst with the Guam Legislature on May 16.

At the core of the complaint, Propst stated in his complaint, was Espaldon’s role as chief negotiator for General Pacific Services Marianas Inc., a Saipan-based company which tried to sell a power plant system to the CUC.

CUC had already approved the purchase, but later aborted the controversial deal.

“Senator Espaldon claims that when he comes to Saipan and does business, he is wearing the hat of a ‘private citizen.’ Can Senator Espaldon reasonably expect anyone in Guam or the CNMI to believe he can so easily become a private citizen and that his title as a Guam senator will not give him greater access to elected and appointed officials?” Propst’s complaint read.

The company’s vice president, Phillip Roberto, is Espaldon’s former chief of staff.

“The investigative hearing will be held to provide a meaningful opportunity for Senator Espaldon to respond to the complaint and to gather any additional evidence in the matter,” Esteves said.

According to the committee’s press release, the hearing is closed to the public “pursuant to Rule 14 the Committee’s Rules of Procedure.” unless Espaldon makes a request for an open hearing.