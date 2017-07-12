Tinian mayor’s office bids out construction for observation deck

(Press Release) — On July 5, 2017, Tinian Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas issued an invitation to bid for the construction of the Tinian lookout observation deck.

The observation deck is to be constructed at the Tinian lookout on the way to Suicide Cliff. The structure will boast two tiers — one ADA accessible — from which visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of West Tinian and Aguiguan Island. Bid additives include a raised walkway and small parking lot. Funding for the observation deck will be provided by the Marianas Visitors Authority as a destination enhancement project.





“The Marianas Visitors Authority is pleased to partner with the mayor of Tinian in getting this gorgeous Observation Deck built for everyone to enjoy,” said MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion. “This deck will be an added attraction for tourists so MVA is delighted to be able to contribute to the mayor’s efforts at enhancing Tinian as a key destination in the Marianas. Tinian is filled with historic attractions, some dating back thousands of years, so adding this new site for visitors to enjoy is welcome news for MVA. We look forward to its completion.”

Mayor San Nicolas similarly expressed his enthusiasm for the project, as well as his gratitude for MVA’s assistance in moving the project forward: “I would like to thank the Marianas Visitor’s Authority for the project funding and for their partnership in promoting our beautiful island of Tinian. Indeed, the observation deck will be another attraction for our tourists and residents: a place to soak in the spectacular view of Aguiguan and our vast Pacific Ocean.”

The project package for the Tinian lookout observation deck will be available at the Tinian mayor’s office or the Tinian liaison office in Saipan until Aug. 4, 2017. For questions or concerns regarding this bid, please contact Ms. Alexis Hofschneider at 433-1800/2.