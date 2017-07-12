Marianas Variety

Last updateWed, 12 Jul 2017 12am

Mayor Apatang: Lawmakers will find new funding sources for SHEFA

11 Jul 2017
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

SAIPAN Mayor David M. Apatang said he was assured by lawmakers that they will continue to fund the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program.

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation recently rejected a measure that would have extended the operations of poker arcades in residential areas.

SHEFA is funded by annual poker license fees.

Apatang said he respects the lawmakers’ decision, and also believes that “they will not let us down — they are also concerned about the students” who benefit from SHEFA.

He said Saipan lawmakers are now looking for other funding sources, and this is also supported by Gov. Ralph Torres, the mayor added.

Apatang said students who are availing themselves of the scholarship program should not worry.

“They should continue submitting their applications because the program will continue,” he added.

