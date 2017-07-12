2 behind bars for copper-wire theft

ASSOCIATE Judge Joseph N, Camacho on Monday imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Mario Olopai Sablan and Frank Tudela Pangelinan who were arrested for stealing copper wire from Imperial Pacific International’s warehouse in San Antonio.

Sablan, 40, and Pangelinan, 40, were remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections after the hearing. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared on behalf of the government.

The court said the Public Defender’s Office will represent Pangelinan, but the judge will appoint a counsel for Sablan because “there exists a conflict of interest.”

For both defendants, Judge Camacho set the preliminary hearing for July 17 at 9 a.m., and the arraignment for July 24, at 9 a.m.

Department of Public Safety Detective John K. Wabol stated that at 9:43 a.m. on May 3, 2017, an IPI tractor operator flagged down police officers who were heading north in their patrol car.

The tractor operator said he saw Sablan pull copper wire through a chain-linked fence while Pangelinan stood as a lookout in front of a gray Nissan Maxima with plate number ADH-462.

Another IPI employee told the police officers that he was in the storage compound greasing the cables of a crane when he noticed the Nissan Maxima.

He said three men got out of the car, one of whom was wearing camouflage pants and a dark shirt and walked toward the compound’s entrance.

The witness said he then saw Sablan behind the car opening the trunk. Sablan pulled the copper wire through the fence and into the trunk, the witness said.

The two witnesses said they observed Sablan and Pangelinan for about 20 minutes before approaching them.

The third man — the one wearing camouflage pants and a dark shirt — fled the scene when he saw one of the witnesses talking to Sablan and Pangelinan.

The witnesses said they saw that the copper wire, about 39 feet long, was partially rolled and was on the ground near the suspects’ car.

One of the witnesses said he was relieved to see a police car passing which the witness flagged down.

An IPI manager later told the police that the copper wire that Sablan and Pangelinan stole was worth $1,018 and imported from China.

Court documents did not mention whether the third man had been identified or arrested.