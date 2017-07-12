Community invited to participate in discussion about war

EAST Carolina University, in partnership with the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, is inviting the community to participate in a week-long discussion of “War in the Pacific: A Difficult Heritage” which started on Monday, July 10, and will continue through July 15, Saturday, at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center theater.

Dr. Jennifer McKinnon of East Carolina University said the discussion will focus on the Spanish-Chamorro Wars and World War II

“The two wars are really bookends to the history of war in the Mariana Islands,” she added. “They present ancient and modern examples of the war experience and they are significant to the local population because their ancestors and, sometimes even they themselves, were involved.”

She said the discussion will use humanities sources such as books, memoirs, films, heritage sites, poems, art, children’s literature, and others “as we examine war as a universal experience to which all of us can relate — we will also discuss themes such as ‘The Enemy,’ ‘Indigenous and Warrior Identity,’ ‘The Civilian, ‘’Memorialization’ and ‘Conflict Heritage.’ ”

The discussions are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and there will be a similar event to be held before the end of the year.

McKinnon, who has been an archeologist on Saipan for almost 10 years, said the purpose of the program is to have “veterans discuss humanities texts in which the subject matter of war is foregrounded.”

She added, “This will allow them to explore the experience of war over time and how it compares to their own experience.”