Traffic citation against Corrections director insufficient, says his lawyer

A TRAFFIC citation is insufficient to provide notice of allegations, the lawyer for Department of Corrections Director Gregory Taitano Castro told the Superior Court during a bench trial that started Monday.

Castro is accused, among other things, of misusing a government vehicle.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho is presiding over the trial which will continue today, Tuesday.

Castro is represented by attorney Rene Holmes while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid appeared for the government.

Holmes said a traffic citation doesn’t provide facts and circumstances pertaining to the charges against her client. She said it also does not provide the language of the statute that was allegedly violated.

She said there are constitutional ramifications in relying solely on an insufficient traffic citation, adding that it is a due process issue.

Holmes moved to dismiss the charges against Castro who is accused of violating 1CMC § 7406 (d)(e)(f)(g.1) on March 15, 2017 at the Mariana Country Club golf course.

According to the traffic citation, Castro was driving a silver 2015 Nissan X-Terra with vehicle plate number ACR 284.

Castro was also cited for driving a tinted government vehicle and for using a government vehicle without official markings.

1CMC § 7406 imposes restrictions on the use of government vehicles: its subsection (d) restricts the use of vehicles for official government business only; (e) prohibits tinting; (f) requires marking government vehicles; and (g.1) requires all government cars to bear government license plates, excepting government cars that are leased for less than 60 days.

During an earlier part of the bench trial, the prosecution amended the citation, changing g.1 to g.2 which provides that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles “shall be responsible for obtaining a sufficient number of government license plates” and requiring that “they be placed on all government cars not already bearing such plates on April 22, 1995.”

According to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid, the citation has the relevant law on it, as well as the date and time of the event and information about the vehicle.

The statutes stated in the traffic citation are absolutely clear, thus the charging document is clear enough, he added.

He also doesn’t think that the rules require that statutory language be included in the citation. He finds it unbelievable that a citation must have a list of statutes being violated, and the facts and circumstances of the violation.

Wilberscheid likewise argued that bringing up the validity of the citation is untimely. The defendant, he added, should have raised the matter before the trial started and not in the middle of it.

Raising the issue now is an ambush on the prosecution, he said.

Holmes, however, said she was not going to let the prosecution put her client in jeopardy.