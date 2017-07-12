AG says CW ID measure may face legal challenge

THE House bill that requires employers to get a $50 ID for each of their nonresident workers on CW-1 permits “is subject to challenge based on the preemption doctrine as federal immigration law occupies the field of alien registration,” according to Attorney General Edward Manibusan.

In his one-page comment dated June 1, 2017 regarding House Bill 20-68, the AG cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Arizona v. United States.

The AG’s comment was attached to the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations report recommending the passage of the bill which was approved by the House on Thursday and is now with the Senate.

Also attached to the report is a letter from Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios who said they are opposed to the bill because it duplicates federal responsibilities and will be a burden to the local business community.

Palacios said the business community is already following the rules set by the Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Annie Hayes of Herman’s Bakery told House members that the measure is redundant and will only impose an additional cost on employers who are already paying a fee of $660 per non-immigrant worker.

The bill was introduced by Rep. B.J. Attao.