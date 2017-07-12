Construction workers say employer hasn’t paid them in full

FIVE construction workers say their employer has not fully paid them for the work they’ve done for over a year now.

The workers, who went to Variety to ask for assistance, said their employer is GMT Construction Corporation.

Wajuddin Ahmed, 52, an electrician, and his son Riaz Ahmed, 26, a construction helper, were hired by GMT Enterprises in April 2016 and they worked on a housing project until June 23 of this year.

GMT was contracted by a local couple to construct a two-story residence in San Antonio.

Wajuddin and Riaz Ahmed said their CW permits expired in Jan. 2017.

They said they were supposed to get $6.55 per hour but were instead given $200 “cash advances” by their employer whenever they asked for their wages.

Riaz Ahmed said for five months of work, he was paid $3,034 in “cash advances.”

He said his employer still owes him $5,619. His father said he received $3,515 in “cash advances” and is owed $6,777, including overtime pay.

Three other workers Jashim Uddin, 49, who said he has been on Saipan since 2005, Adam Sofiullah, 33, and Shafiqul Islam Shahin, 25, said they, too, have not been paid in full by their employer who, they added, was supposed to pay them $7 an hour.

Uddin said he is owed $3,402 for 486 hours of work while Sofiullah said he is owed $1,904 for 272 hours of work. Shahin said he is owed $1,932 for 276 hours of work.

Variety contacted GMT Enterprises and talked to its general manager, Eddie Tamayo who said payments to workers have been delayed because the local couple who contracted his company has not paid him in full yet.

The project, he added, cost $280,000 and is not yet finished.

He said he intends to pay what he owes his workers, but he also needs to collect from the local couple.

“I will fulfill my promise to the workers — that I will pay them, especially the father and son because they were capped already. I understand that they need money badly. All I ask is that they give me time. Tomorrow the [Department of Public Works] will go to the project site to conduct an inspection. I am also hoping to get payments so I can pay my workers.”