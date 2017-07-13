Lawyer sues 2 companies after being attacked by dogs

A LAWYER has filed a complaint against two companies, saying their dogs — a pit bull and a Doberman Pinscher — attacked him while he was walking his brother’s dog near his property in Gualo Rai in July 2015.

Charles P. Reyes Jr., who is representing himself, is suing Hing Yip Enterprises Inc. and T.K. Enterprises (Saipan) Corp. for negligence and strict liability.

Reyes is asking the Superior Court to hold the two companies liable to pay him $300,000 in damages for physical and emotional pain and suffering, physical impairment, mental anguish, inconvenience, permanent scarring, and disfigurement. He also wants a jury trial.

Reyes said he had severe lacerations on his right calf and had to be brought to the Commonwealth Health Center in an ambulance.

Prior to the incident, he said he was walking his brother’s dog when a woman who lived nearby called him toward the property boundary line.

According to Reyes, as he approached the wall separating the two lots, a brown pit bull and a Doberman pinscher leapt over the wall and began attacking the dog he was walking.

During the melee, he said the pit bull bit his right calf, causing lacerations and bleeding. He said the bite required several stitches, resulting in permanent scarring and disfigurement.

Reyes said he also suffered wounds to the right hand and left forearm.

He had a pocket knife with which he tried to defend himself from the attack, but he fell back and was disarmed following the leg bite as the dogs jumped on top of him.

He said he was not able to walk properly for several months and suffered persistent aches and pains, discomfort, and nerve damage that persists up to the present.

Reyes said he repeatedly warned the residents of the leased lot to secure their dogs before the attack happened.

He said on March 12, 2015, he noticed a black Doberman Pinscher on his property and immediately notified both Chen Dingfa and Chen Jie Mei who were on the site of the need to secure the dogs.

Chen Dingfa, according to the complaint, is president and treasurer of Ying Hip Enterprises while Chen Jie Mei is vice president and secretary of Ying Hip Enterprises and secretary of T. K. Enterprises.

On March 31, 2015, Reyes said he noticed a brown pit bull loose on his property and again asked Chen Jie Mei to secure her dog.

On several occasions, he added, he repeatedly asked the residents of the leased lot to secure their dogs.