Senate wants NMI fishing rights restored

THE Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of the CNMI’s fishing rights and mineral-extraction rights that were taken away when the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument was established in 2009.

Senate Resolution 20-5 was authored by Senate President Arnold Palacios.

It states that fishery management within the Marianas Trench National Marine Monument should be returned to the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Council; and mineral resource extraction should be treated as other submerged lands found in the CNMI.

The resolution also opposes the establishment of any national marine sanctuary in the CNMI.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona was the only member to vote against the resolution’s adoption which was supported by the eight other senators.

Manglona said he has nothing against the resolution, but he doesn’t want to rush its adoption, adding that the Senate should conduct a public hearing and get the people’s feedback.

In an interview, Angelo Villagomez of the Pew Charitable Trusts said he does not support Senate Resolution 20-5, adding that the comment period ended on Monday.

Villagomez, one of the proponents of Marianas Trench Marine National Monument, said the resolution calls for industrial fishing to be allowed in CNMI waters.

“The fishing rights of the people of the Marianas were not taken away,” he said. “What was banned was industrial fishing. I object to the first three pages or half of what this resolution is stating — it’s not true. Those were old issues that have been addressed already even before the monument was declared. The day that the monument was declared, they were all in support of the monument, then-Gov. Ben Fitial, Senate President Palacios who was the House speaker then and then-Senate President Pete Reyes,” Villagomez added.

“The other half of the concerns or issues stated in this resolution bring up some of the frustrations that the CNMI government and the people have with the pace of the development of the monument. We share those frustrations, too. We are also disappointed with the pace of the development. But this doesn’t mean you throw out the baby with the bathwater. Now that our government has a great relationship with President Trump, what we should be doing is asking for these benefits to happen because they didn’t happen in the previous administration. But the Trump administration is in a position to actually make these benefits a reality.”

He added, “I don’t think we should open up our waters to industrial fishing. That’s what this resolution is all about — it calls for the opening up of our waters to industrial fishing. Every fisherman on Saipan has the ability to go fishing in the monument area and this is something we advocated years ago. But what this resolution will do is allow industrial fishing to come to our waters and our local fishermen will be competing with industrial fishermen.”

Senate President Palacios said regardless of the deadline, they want to send a strong message to the federal government.

He said the CNMI has not received any of the supposed benefits since the creation of the monument.

“Where are we with the monument? Do we have any say in the matter? We are supposed to be co-managing the monument, but do we have a say? We were supposed to have a co-management plan, but we’re not even informed or advised by the secretary of the Interior who was given the top-gun position. So nothing has been resolved. It has just gotten worse.”

The resolution stated that since the creation of the monument in 2009, the responsible federal management authorities have failed to meet the Jan. 2011 deadline for the development of management plans as required by Presidential Proclamation 8335.

The resolution added that no monument visitor center has been established, and no economic benefits have come about. Moreover, there has been no funding increase for the U.S. Coast Guard so it can step up marine surveillance, protection and enforcement in monument waters as promised during the assessment period.