NMI to become premier destination for high-end Chinese tourists, MVA official says

THE Marianas is becoming a household name in China and this is one of the reasons there are now more China flights to Saipan, Marianas Visitors Authority Managing Director Chris Concepcion said.

The CNMI is becoming a premier destination for high-end Chinese tourists, he added.

Last week, Beijing Capital Airlines made its inaugural flight to Saipan which is now served by 11 weekly flights from mainland China, he said.

Saipan is receiving four flights from Shanghai; three from Beijing; two from Guangzhou; and two from Hangzhou, Concepcion said, adding that Saipan is also receiving eight weekly flights from Hong Kong.

“There are roughly 55 million people in the area surrounding Hangzhou and they are looking for the next best destination so we are positioning the Marianas as a premier destination for high-end customers from that area. Saipan and the Marianas are becoming household names in China through all our marketing efforts and through the marketing efforts undertaken by our key partners in the travel industry who promote the CNMI with our team in China.”

He said Beijing Capital Airlines operates twice a week between Hangzhou and Saipan.

Based on his discussion with Beijing Capital Airlines vice president Hong Qiyue and manager Zhang Na, Concepcion said the airline sees major potential in the CNMI.

The new flight service, Concepcion added, “will help the entire tourism industry because more revenue will be generated by businesses, more taxes will be collected by the government, and more money will be circulated in the economy — it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Concepcion said China has become the largest outbound tourist market in the world.

“Over 117 million Chinese travel overseas every year, and those numbers are mind-boggling when compared to the 18 million Japanese and 22 million Koreans who travel outbound annually — the potential that China represents is enormous,” he said.

MVA will continue to develop the China market as long as necessary so that the local economy will continue to benefit, he added.