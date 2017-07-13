WHO commends NMI for reducing hepatitis B prevalence among children

THE World Health Organization regional director for the Western Pacific, Dr. Shin Young-soo, congratulated the CNMI for successfully reducing hepatitis B infection among children to less than 1 percent.

“On behalf of WHO, I wholeheartedly congratulate the Northern Mariana Islands for reaching this important public health milestone,” he said in a letter to Esther Muna, chief executive officer of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

Shin said “reducing hepatitis B infection among children to less than 1 percent means a generation of children virtually free of hepatitis B infection. They will grow up with a greatly reduced risk of developing diseases like liver cancer later in life.”

WHO said the CNMI used to have an estimated 7 percent prevalence of chronic infection among five-year-old children.

Muna said the CNMI, through CHCC, has a hepatitis B vaccination program which provides babies three shots of hepatitis B vaccines. One is given in the first 24 hours of birth and two more doses within the next 12 months.

“They [WHO] come here once in a while to look at our data and work with our team to address health issues in the CNMI,” Muna said in an interview.

“WHO understands that we are focusing on improving people’s health. That has always been our mission, that has always been our focus. We will continue to focus on that.”

Muna commended CHCC’s immunization team led by Jeremy Sasamoto and Margaret Alden for implementing a strong program.

Globally, according to a WHO report, there are almost 260 million people around the world living with the disease. Every year, about 800,000 people die from liver disease because of hepatitis B.

In the Western Pacific Region, 115 million people live with chronic hepatitis B infection, WHO stated.

Hepatitis B is a virus that is transmitted through blood and other bodily fluids. It is often transmitted during childbirth. Hepatitis B is known as a “silent killer” since people with chronic hepatitis B acquire the infection in early childhood and usually do not have symptoms for many years. They are often unaware of the infection until it is too late, when progressive liver disease has already developed, leading to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

The CNMI is among the 17 countries or jurisdictions that have been verified as having achieved the 2017 goal of less than 1 percent prevalence among five-year-old children.