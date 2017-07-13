Rotary Club of Saipan names Jose C. Ayuyu Sr. Citizen of the Year

THE local Rotary Club’s 2017 Citizen of the Year is McDonald’s Saipan owner and operator Jose C. Ayuyu Sr.

Club vice president Brian Clayton along with president-elect Greg Borja and club secretary Frank Celis on Tuesday presented a plaque to Ayuyu as a symbol of Rotary’s appreciation for and recognition of his outstanding community service and commitment.

In an interview, Borja said the selection of the Rotary Club of Saipan Citizen of the Year is a time-honored tradition.

He said each year the club, through its council of past presidents, selects the Citizen of the Year from a list of nominees.

A nominee must have good moral character, good standing in the community, be devoted to family and community and respected and admired by members of the community.

The nominee must also adhere to Rotary’s “Four Way Test of Things We Think, Say or Do”: Is It The Truth? Is It Fair To All Concerned? Will It Build Goodwill and Better Friendships? and Will it be Beneficial to all Concerned?

Rotary club past president Mike Sablan, in his remarks, said Ayuyu has a strong work ethic, competitive business nature, personal integrity and a desire to serve the community.

Sablan said Ayuyu has been recognized and honored by many organizations, including his selection as this year’s Executive of the Year by Guam Business Magazine for all his contributions to the community.

In 1998, Ayuyu was the recipient of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year Award.





The opportunity to operate his own company allowed Ayuyu to fully develop his personal business model based on hard work, integrity, and public service, Sablan said.

“These standards are plainly evident if one looks at the way his businesses are maintained. Joe’s success is living testimony that these standards — the same standards upon which Rotary was founded — are compatible with and supportive of personal and professional success.”

Sablan said Ayuyu exemplifies the true ideals of Rotary.

“For his achievements and successes in business, his generosity in sharing with the community the fruits of his successes, and his lifelong dedication to improving the quality of life in our community, the Rotary Club of Saipan is honored to select Joe Ayuyu as our 2017 Citizen of the Year.”

Ayuyu opened the island’s McDonald’s restaurant in 1993 with his wife, Rotarian Marcia Ayuyu. Last year, they branched out to Guam.

In 2003, the couple ventured into the real estate business and now have extensive holdings on Saipan and Guam.

In his remarks, Jose Ayuyu thanked the Rotarians, saying he was greatly honored by the award.

“My success in business is really a result of the community,” he said, adding that he always tells his children not to forget the community because without it, “You cannot be successful.”

He urged other businesspersons to consider what they can do to help their community.

“It isn’t just a matter of money — it also takes personal involvement,” he added.