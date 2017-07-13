MVA board member: Visitors turning Managaha into ‘big ash tray’

THE commonwealth’s most famous tourist attraction is turning into a big ash tray, but there’s apparently no program in place to stop smokers from throwing cigarette butts on Managaha, Marianas Visitors Authority board member Chris Nelson said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“With over a thousand people a day visiting Managaha, the public beach area is looking more like Waikiki than the Managaha we used to know,” he said.

Nelson said if they could make Managaha a smoke-free island it would be a “win-win” for its image and the environment.

MVA board chairwoman Marian Aldan-Pierce said the Grotto area in Marpi is also littered with cigarette butts.

The CNMI has had an anti-littering law since 1989.

“We need to consider protecting our environment,” Aldan-Pierce added. “We need to be stewards for our future generation,” she said as she asked their legal counsel Martin Delos Angeles to look into the legality of making Managaha a smoke-free area.

Nelson said he talked with the sole concessioner of Managaha, Tasi Tours, and the company has no objection to a smoking ban on the island.

The concessioner, however, wanted to know if they could enforce a smoking ban without new legislation, he added.

In 2015, Nelson said all state beaches and parks in Hawaii were declared smoke-free areas.

Many tourists complain about other visitors who smoke a lot on Managaha, he added.

“The complaints consistently come up, especially from families,” he said.

In an interview, MVA Managing Director Chris Concepcion said the cigarette butts on the Managaha beach are creating a negative environment for families who frequent the island.

“I think making Managaha a smoke-free zone is a positive thing. It should be a family destination, a clean, safe and healthy place to visit,” Concepcion said, adding that banning smoking on beaches is becoming a trend at popular destinations around the world.

MVA hopes that regulatory agencies such as the Department of Public Lands and the Department of Lands and Natural Resources will take action to address littering on Managaha.

“MVA is just the voice of the tourism industry, and we don’t have control over the site,” he added.

Hotel Association of Northern Mariana Islands president Gloria Cavanagh told Variety that regulatory agencies should enforce the law.

“Having a no-smoking rule is a good thing. You see Waikiki Beach — the sand, it’s brown because it’s mixed with all the ashes and filters. What was once a pristine white sandy beach like those we have here now is kind of brown and dirty,” she said.

At the Grotto in Marpi, Cavanagh said the security guard should be empowered to issue a ticket to visitors caught smoking.

Concepcion said they have already put up a no-smoking and no-drinking sign at the Grotto.