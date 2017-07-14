Crispin Castro gets suspended sentence

CRISPIN Fitipol Castro, who pled guilty to reckless burning and criminal mischief on Pagan, was sentenced by Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja to five years in prison, all suspended except for 382 days.

Castro, 39, will be released on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 4 p.m.

The prosecution said Castro in April 2016 set helicopter fuel tanks on fire, shot a radio communication system, broke into then-Northern Islands Mayor Jerome Aldan’s house with a sledgehammer, and damaged the mayor’s vehicle.

In his sentencing order, the judge stated as a mitigating factor the isolation and limited resources where the criminal conduct had occurred.

Judge Naraja said Castro’s conduct occurred in the immediate aftermath of Typhoon Soudelor which had caused significant damage on Pagan and threatened the island’s food supply.

Castro’s crime took place during these desperate times, the judge added.

But the fact that Castro and his fellow residents on Pagan were facing adversity did not excuse his crimes, the judge said, adding that the defendant disregarded the welfare and property of others.

Castro wrote a letter to explain why he did what he did, saying he was dissatisfied with the political system of the CNMI.

He said he committed the crimes because of corruption, adding that the government had ignored him and his fellow Pagan residents.

Judge Naraja placed Castro on supervised probation for five years starting from his release from custody.

Castro will also pay restitution to the victims, perform 1,000 hours of community work service, and write a letter of apology.

Castro is prohibited from consuming alcohol or controlled substances during his probation.