Sen. Hofschneider wants zero tolerance for law enforcement officers who test positive for drugs

SENATOR Jude U. Hofschneider has introduced Senate Bill 20-51 which will establish a zero-tolerance, one-strike rule for any law enforcement officer who tests positive for drug use.

Hofschneider said he came up with this measure upon the request of government departments and agencies.

Under the bill, any officer will be dismissed from service if he or she tests positive for drug use.

Hofschneider stated that Public Law 18-47 mandates that all enforcement officers must submit to drug testing.

Although the law mandates the dismissal from employment upon the discovery of a positive drug test, he said current civil service regulatory policies provide agencies with the discretionary authority to take action on employees who test positive for drugs.

“Current policies give agencies the authority to grant second chances to employees who test positive for drugs,” Senate Bill 20-51 stated.

“Although the law took the first step by mandating random drug testing for all law enforcement officers, it did not take into consideration that there should be no chances when officers fail to uphold the integrity of their sworn duties to serve and protect the welfare of the community by using drugs.”

Hofschneider’s bill will “mandate that law enforcement officers as defined in 1 CMC Section 8282 who test positive for the use of a controlled substance shall be immediately dismissed” from their job.