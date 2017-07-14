Senator Manglona says PSS teachers should get higher pay

ONE of the priorities of the Public School System for fiscal year 2018 is to increase the salary of its teachers from $30,000 to $33,000 a year, but Sen. Paul A. Manglona said it’s still not enough to entice a person with a degree in education to come to the CNMI and work as a teacher.

He said PSS should offer a starting salary of $40,000 a year.

Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero said low salaries are among the reasons it’s so hard to recruit teachers from the U.S., and that’s why they want a pay increase for PSS teachers.

In an interview, Manglona said he will support the PSS proposal.

“But I’m asking them to go one step further and to come up with a plan to have classroom teachers and counselors get at least $40,000 a year — that’s the only way to convince our people to come back and start teaching here and establish a profession or career in teaching,” the senator said.

Deleon Guerrero, in a separate interview, said she appreciates Manglona’s suggestion, but added that they must also be realistic with the figures.

“We definitely want to ensure that we have competitive wages. That’s why we came up with the idea of raising salaries. Ideally, we would have a $40,000 pay level, but will the government provide that level of appropriation? I don’t know.”

Sen. Frank Cruz said there is a lack of teachers especially kindergarten teachers on Tinian.

He said qualified teachers “leave the island and go to the mainland because they want more money,” adding that he supports a pay raise for teachers.

“It’s really hard to recruit highly qualified teachers. In order for us to continue to deliver high quality education, we should give our teachers a good salary.”

Sen. Justo Quitugua agreed. “I think teaching is a hard job. It’s very noble and rewarding but it’s hard. Teachers deserve good salaries. Other government positions get $40,000, but teachers get only $30,000 so who wants to be a teacher when they have all these requirements to meet and they are not receiving at least $40,000.”

The senator said a higher pay increase for PSS teachers is possible if there is more revenue coming in.

PSS is asking for a $54 million budget in fiscal year 2018. It received $36 million in FY 2017 and $10 million in supplemental funding.

The chairman of the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee, Sen. Jude Hofschneider, said he will ask PSS to “clarify some more issues and needs.”

His committee conducted a budget hearing for PSS on Wednesday.

“All these things provide very good information from the Senate standpoint so we can understand that the items are legitimate items, but we need also to look at the overall financial projection of the budget for FY 2018 to make sure we’ll have a balanced budget,” Hofschneider said.

“We are also poised to see what the PSS salary-hike recommendation is, but the legislation should come from the House. We will see what the House appropriates when it comes to salary. We are still waiting for that. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before we venture into that, but I agree that teaching is not something that can be done by just anybody. Anything that will bump up their entry level or minimum starting salary is already a great thing and that is something that we need to work on with the commissioner and her team.”