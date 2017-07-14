Philippine consulate to help repatriate remains of 3 workers

THE Philippine Consulate General on Guam is now working to repatriate the remains of three Filipino workers who died while working in a manhole on Friday.

Philippine Consul to Guam Edgar Auxilian, in an interview on Wednesday, said the Department of Public Safety has concluded its investigation and submitted its findings to the Office of the Attorney General.

“An autopsy has to be done as part of the standard procedure,” Auxilian said. “There’s also a request from the families for the bodies’ immediate repatriation.”

The victims were Ricky Quijano, 48, Amid Tapon, 42, both from Davao, in the southern Philippines, and Danilo Paglinawan, 53, of Navotas, Metro Manila.

They worked for USA Fanter Corp., a private company contracted by CUC to rehabilitate the sewer system.

Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Eli Arago said the three victims were active members of the Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and their families should receive benefits from the Philippine government.

Arago said they have contacted the families of the victims who gave the consulate authorization to repatriate the remains.

Paglinawan had been on Saipan for over 20 years and was a former employee of a garment factory while Quijano and Tapon had been on island for less than two years.

Auxilian said Arago has spoken with USA Fanter management, “and they are willing to shoulder the repatriation costs.”

Auxilian added, “We are coordinating with Eli and doing what we can to facilitate the repatriation of the victims and get the benefits from the employer,” he said.