Expert: ‘Earhart mystery photo’ is from 1935, not 1937

MAJURO — A photo released last week that purports to show famed American aviatrix Amelia Earhart alive in the Marshall Islands in 1937 was actually taken in 1935 — two years before she disappeared on her trans-Pacific flight, said Matthew B. Holly, a Majuro resident who has spent decades identifying locations of lost U.S. aircraft and the identities of American servicemen killed in action in the western Pacific.

The photo in question, which appears to show a Caucasian woman and man on the dock at Jabor, Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands, was used in a special feature aired on the History Channel this past weekend to claim Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were alive on Jaluit after presumably crash landing in the Marshall Islands in 1937. This gained widespread global media coverage over the past week.

But Holly said there is no question the photo was taken in 1935. Holly traced the original source of the photo used by the History Channel to Japan’s National Diet Library Digital collection (http://dl.ndl.go.jp/info:ndljp/pid/1223403/99), and had the captions of each photo translated into English.

The series of photos taken in the Marshall Islands was part of a Japanese photographer’s 111-page travelogue of a tour through Micronesia.

“The book is a photo collection of a man traveling on (a Japanese) vessel,” said Holly. “The table of contents is a travelog that looks like Saipan down to Yap, Pohnpei, and a number of photos in the Marshalls ending the book. Each photo has a short title and a summary (in Japanese). The Jaluit ‘Amelia Earhart mystery photo’ is described (by the photographer) as the place where many goods come from the big ships and the chiefs’ vessels, the big king and little king, also bring trade to the harbor.”

Holly said the next photo in the series on the Marshalls is of Jabor town, where the dock is located. Two more photos of people and handicrafts and a single girl named Isoba round out the collection.

“The date the photos were taken was 1935, and later published in 1936,” Holly said.

Holly speculates that the reason for the confusion over the date of the photo gleaned from the U.S. National Archives is that the U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence acquired the raw undated photos as part of its research prior to the invasion of the Marshalls by U.S. forces, or even possibly after the war. But in either case, Naval Intelligence did not have the complete photograph book Holly discovered online or the information contained in it to apply the proper date stamp of 1935 to these photos.

This led to the claim the photo was taken in 1937 and included Earhart, Noonan and the aircraft, also a claim made in local Mili and Jaluit lore. “The National Archives, without all the legacy information, had to apply the best guess to determine the age of the photos,” he said. “They simply made a mistake.”

Holly also claims that even without this photo, researchers would have sooner or later found the names and shipping schedules of the larger vessels in the photo and time stamped the 1935 date. “Amelia Earhart researchers never let go,” he added.