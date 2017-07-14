More GMT workers say they, too, are not fully paid

FOUR more workers have come forward, telling Variety that they, too, have not been fully paid by GMT Construction Corp.

Five GMT employees said on Monday that their employer owes them backwages.

On Wednesday, Benedicto Lucban, 52, carpenter, Nestor Boado, 54, electrician, Domingo Penaranda, 52, electrician, and Rene Esteban, 49, plumber, said they are hoping to get their wages from GMT.





All are residents of Koblerville and are former employees of the defunct Tinian Dynasty.

They said they started working for GMT in 2016 and for several months they were paid on time and had no complains.

They said the delayed payment of their wages started with a San Antonio project — a two-story building with nine units owned by a local couple.

They say they received their wages for two pay periods, but after that they were provided “cash advances.”

They are paid $7 per hour.

Lucban says their employer still owes him wages for 160 hours or $1,120 while Boado is owed 322 hours or $2,254. Penaranda is owed 248 hours or $1,736 and Esteban is owed 369 hours or $2,583.

They say the delayed payments started in January, adding that the project is still ongoing, but only four workers remain at the construction site.

They say six other workers are also owed backwages, for a total of 15 workers.

Variety gathered from GMT owner and general manager Eddie Tamayo that the local couple contacted his company to build the structure which is funded through a small-business loan.

Tamayo said the project cost $280,000, and he is still waiting for the local couple to pay him so he can pay his workers.

Variety tried but failed to get a comment from the local couple.

According to Tamayo, not all of the complaining workers are paid $7 an hour. Some of them are not skilled and are paid $6.55 per hour, he added.

He said he hired four of the workers — Wajuddin Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Jashim Uddin, Adam Sofiullah and Shafiqul Islam Shahin — because he wanted to help them.

He said one of them, Wajuddin Ahmed, claimed to be a skilled electrician, but was not and didn’t know anything about the job.

The five came to Variety on Monday to complain about not being paid their wages.