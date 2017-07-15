RB Camacho: Government should help boost agriculture

FARMERS’ advocate Ramon B. Camacho said he wants to see the CNMI government “put into action” the theme it adopted at the recently concluded Liberation festivities.

The theme was “Celebrating Culture, Community and Service,” and it focused on local culture, arts, traditional food and practices.

Camacho said if these are pursued, local agriculture should get a boost.

However, he said the CNMI government has not even implemented a law which allows farmers to receive a special water rate.

“They should revisit the law because I talked with [the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.] and they say they cannot subsidize water for farmers,” he added.

Camacho said he is hoping that the new Department of Lands and Natural Resources secretary, Anthony T. Benavente, was “serious’ when he announced that DLNR will address illegal farming issues.

“We’ll just wait and see, but I hope he’s serious about that,” Camacho said.

He said the campaign against illegal farming may involve immigration issues as some nonresident farmers may no longer have legal status in the CNMI.

Camacho said the government, moreover, should maximize the use of Kagman farm plots for local farmers.

However, he added, some farmers in Kagman are ignoring the government’s request that they sell their produce at the Garapan public market.

There should be a program that will “guide” the farmers into supporting the government’s initiatives to sustain and develop local agriculture, he said.

He also recommends requiring farmers who work on government farm plots to avoid oversupply and competition. They should not sub-lease farm plots or abandon them in less than six months. If they do, other farmers should be allowed to take over developing them, Camacho said.