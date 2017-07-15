Council proposes municipal anthems for Saipan, Northern Islands

THE municipal council is proposing to establish official anthems for Saipan and Northern Islands.

For Saipan, council chairman Luis John D.L.G. Castro has proposed, through a municipal ordinance, a municipal anthem titled “O Petlas I Pasifiko.”

The complete lyrics are:

O petlas i Pasifiku I

islan Sa’ipan

Binebesti nu i parma

Koru:

Gi todu i tiempo, ta fanganta i bunitu todos hit

Pot i islan Sa’ipan

Ta fanganta i bunitu

Tra la la la Ia la Ia

I taomo islan Sa’ipan

Chamorro yan Rematau

Man’aguaiya sen fiet

Koru:

Gi todu i tiempo, ta fanganta i bunitu sen na magof

Sumen na’magof

Ta fanganta i bunitu

Tra la la la la la la

The Northern Islands municipal anthem, as proposed in another municipal ordinance by council vice chair Diego Kaipat, is titled “Fahrw Kka Efang’fo”:

Ighal mwoot faal weighu

I sulluta weilang

Nge iya ghuleey eew rou

Ai me ke llingil

A mang to fahiwaay

E taw lo efia’ng

A ghatch bwungiyal flay i se weri

Ai me ke llingil

Chorus:

Mwaamwaayul Fahiw Kka Efang

E bwe le tiiw sangiir aramas

Ra toto school Iughul rebwe le bwughi sangiir school isla

Mwaamwaayul Faluw Kka Efang

Ighal mwootol mamangi

Ighiwe ighallollo mo iye

E sal mmwel mo bwe ibwe sefaality

Ai me ke llingil

Castro said there exists no record or precedent which calls for the declaration of a municipal anthem.

But, he added, the council “seeks to establish this precedent by declaring time-honored songs as Saipan and Northern Islands’ official municipal anthems.”

In an interview, Castro said the proposed municipal anthems have been sung by local residents for a long time, especially during special occasions.

“This is also a way to honor our culture through music,” he added.

Castro said they will seek feedback from residents before acting on the ordinances.