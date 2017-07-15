Council proposes municipal anthems for Saipan, Northern Islands
14 Jul 2017
- By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
THE municipal council is proposing to establish official anthems for Saipan and Northern Islands.
For Saipan, council chairman Luis John D.L.G. Castro has proposed, through a municipal ordinance, a municipal anthem titled “O Petlas I Pasifiko.”
The complete lyrics are:
O petlas i Pasifiku I
islan Sa’ipan
Binebesti nu i parma
Koru:
Gi todu i tiempo, ta fanganta i bunitu todos hit
Pot i islan Sa’ipan
Ta fanganta i bunitu
Tra la la la Ia la Ia
I taomo islan Sa’ipan
Chamorro yan Rematau
Man’aguaiya sen fiet
Koru:
Gi todu i tiempo, ta fanganta i bunitu sen na magof
Sumen na’magof
Ta fanganta i bunitu
Tra la la la la la la
The Northern Islands municipal anthem, as proposed in another municipal ordinance by council vice chair Diego Kaipat, is titled “Fahrw Kka Efang’fo”:
Ighal mwoot faal weighu
I sulluta weilang
Nge iya ghuleey eew rou
Ai me ke llingil
A mang to fahiwaay
E taw lo efia’ng
A ghatch bwungiyal flay i se weri
Ai me ke llingil
Chorus:
Mwaamwaayul Fahiw Kka Efang
E bwe le tiiw sangiir aramas
Ra toto school Iughul rebwe le bwughi sangiir school isla
Mwaamwaayul Faluw Kka Efang
Ighal mwootol mamangi
Ighiwe ighallollo mo iye
E sal mmwel mo bwe ibwe sefaality
Ai me ke llingil
Castro said there exists no record or precedent which calls for the declaration of a municipal anthem.
But, he added, the council “seeks to establish this precedent by declaring time-honored songs as Saipan and Northern Islands’ official municipal anthems.”
In an interview, Castro said the proposed municipal anthems have been sung by local residents for a long time, especially during special occasions.
“This is also a way to honor our culture through music,” he added.
Castro said they will seek feedback from residents before acting on the ordinances.