Ramsey asks US court if he could retain disbarred lawyer

DOCTOR Gary Ramsey, who appeared in federal court representing himself, has asked designated Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood if disbarred attorney Stephen Woodruff could continue to represent him in his lawsuit against the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation.

Ramsey’s lawsuit alleges that the administrators of Saipan’s lone public hospital unlawfully denied him hospital privileges from 2009 through 2011, and again from Oct. 2013 to the time he filed his complaint in Sept. 2014.

During the court proceedings on July 11, 2017, Assistant Attorney General Thomas Schweiger appeared for the CNMI government and CHCC officials while Assistant Attorney General Christopher Timmons appeared on behalf of former CHC physician Jeanolivia Grant.

Ramsey told the court he retained counsel from Massachusetts, but his counsel is not licensed in the CNMI.

Ramsey said his off-island counsel specializes in filing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also told the court that he found a lawyer locally but the lawyer would be available to handle settlement only, and up to the discovery stage,

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood asked Ramsey if his local counsel could work with his off-island counsel, and if his local attorney could sponsor the off-island counsel. She added that Ramsey’s off-island counsel would have to appear pro hac vice in this case.

As for Woodruff, Tydinco-Gatewood said it would not be possible for the lawyer to represent Ramsey because of his disbarment, but it does not prevent him from talking to Woodruff about the case.

For his part, Timmons requested a 1st amended complaint deadline on whether Ramsey has counsel or not.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood gave Ramsey 60 days to file his first amended complaint. The court set Sept. 11, 2017 as the deadline.

The court also set another status conference for Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 11 a.m., and advised the plaintiff to diligently work to retain counsel on island and off-island and to come back with a status report regarding his efforts to do so.

On May 15, 2017 the federal court dismissed the 5th and 9th causes of action filed by Ramsey.

The court order noted that on Feb. 28, 2017, in an interlocutory appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed the District Court for the NMI’s denial of a motion to dismiss brought by CHCC officials and the CNMI government.

The Ninth Circuit held that “the commonwealth may not be sued without its consent on claims arising under its own laws” and directed the district court to grant the commonwealth’s motion to dismiss the claims at issue in this appeal.