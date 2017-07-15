Eugene Vysochen arrested, again

AN unemployed man who has a history of mental illness was arrested again, this time for assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police said Eugene Vysochen, 26, threatened the cashier at the Mobil gas station in Chalan Kiya, and had a physical altercation with a gas attendant.

Vysochen, who is also known as Yevgeniy E. Vysochin, appeared for a bail hearing on Thursday before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho who imposed a $5,000 cash bail and appointed Assistant Public Defender Nancy Dominski to represent him. Assistant Attorney General Teri Tenorio appeared for the government.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at around 6 p.m. when Vysochen walked into the gas station and threatened the cashier.

A gas attendant said a customers told him that Vysochen was about to hit the cashier so he ran into the store. The defendant then ran into the restroom.

When told that he had to leave, Vysochen exited the restroom and the store, threatening to beat up the gas attendant and the customer.

When Vysochen moved toward the customer to punch him, the gas attendant grabbed Vysochen, and they struggled and fell to the ground. Vysochen then fled the scene, heading east.

A Mobil supervisor later told police that Vysochen is violent, and this was not the first time that he had harassed the gas station employees and customers.

On Nov. 19, 2016, the gas station filed a police report against Vysochen for damaging the front door.

Court records show that Vysochen’s previous record includes criminal misdemeanors and a conviction for disturbing the peace.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 205 while his arraignment will be held on July 24 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 202A.