Exxon Mobil asks court to dismiss discrimination lawsuit

EXXON MOBIL Corporation has asked the federal court to strike down the first amended complaint of Nicolas Guy Pohl due to improper filing.

Pohl sued Exxon Mobil, alleging that he was discriminated against based on his race, national origin, and age when the company turned down his job application for the position of field engineering technician.

Exxon Mobil, through its counsel Richard L. Johnson, said their motion to strike is brought pursuant to Rule 12(f) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

He said the motion to strike is based upon the fact that Pohl’s right to amend his original complaint without leave of the court or consent of the defendants expired 21 days after Exxon Mobil filed its motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction on May 26, 2017.

Pohl, who is represented by attorney Victorino D.L.G. Torres, filed his first amended complaint on July 5, 2017, but Johnson said the deadline was June 16, 2017.

Pohl filed his amended complaint 18 days after the deadline imposed by Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 15(a)(1)(B) said Johnson, and therefore the amended complaint was a legal nullity and must be struck.

In addition, Johnson said pursuant to the court’s local rule 7.1.d, Exxon Mobil’s motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction should be deemed unopposed.

Johnson said Pohl failed to file an opposition to Exxon Mobil’s motion to dismiss, and as such its motion to dismiss is subject to summary disposition.

He said Pohl’s failure to file and serve an opposing brief or memorandum may be viewed as non-opposition to the motion.

Moreover, Pohl’s failure to read or properly construe Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 15(a) should not constitute a basis for relieving the plaintiff from the consequences of that failure, Johnson said.

Pohl has three attorneys not just one, Johnson added, so excusable neglect would seem a difficult argument to sustain.

In the alternate, Johnson asked the court to require Pohl to file a proper opposition to the motion to dismiss and reset the briefing schedule and hearing date.

In his complaint, Pohl, an American Caucasian, said Exxon Mobil discriminated against him by not hiring him for the position of field engineering technician and instead hired a non-Caucasian, non-American for the job.

Pohl also alleged that Exxon Mobil favored employees under 40 years old. He was 57 when he applied for the job.

Pohl is asking for compensation for future non-pecuniary losses resulting from unlawful practices, including but not limited to emotional distress damages that will be determined at trial, and special and compensatory damages according to proof.