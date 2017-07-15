House panel starts deliberation on FY 2018 budget

THE House Committee on Ways and Means has started deliberating on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 which starts on Oct. 1, 2017.

The committee discussed and reviewed each of the funding requests of the departments and other agencies.

The governor has identified projected revenue of $237 million of which $145 million is appropriated to the various government agencies.

According to Ways and Means Chairman Angel Demapan, their fiscal analyst Dave Demapan looked into all the funding requests and compared them to governor’s proposed allocations.

“We asked the Public School System, the judiciary and the Department of Public Safety to provide us with their top priorities, and based on these priorities, we’re looking at an additional $3 million request,” Chairman Demapan said.





“Our task is to figure out how we can accommodate the $3 million in additional funding requests. That’s the challenge because it means we have to move funding around from the other agencies — we can’t add resources, only the governor can do that. So that’s the major challenge and we are going to tackle it next week when we resume our budget deliberations.”

The lawmaker said they are confident they can complete their work before the month ends.

“That’s the goal of the House —that we come up with our version of the budget very soon. The goal is to take care of the additional funding requests. We want the Senate to have ample time to review our version and give the governor time to review the budget passed by both houses. We want to act promptly to ensure that there will be no interruption in government services. We are working on a bill that is within the governor’s proposed budget. We cannot go higher because only the governor can do that as he is the only one who can give the projected revenue. That’s where the challenge is, trying to accommodate everyone’s requests within the governor’s total projection.

“We will focus on critical areas like education, healthcare and public safety. When we say public safety, it’s not only DPS — we’re talking about all the law enforcement agencies, making sure they are prioritized. We are investing in education and healthcare for the people and the safety of the community.”

He said they are anticipating supplemental revenue, and once it has been identified they can accommodate the funding request of PSS which has proposed a budget of $54 million.

“Last fiscal year, we gave PSS $36 million and they also got $10 million in supplemental funding for a total of $46 million. That is something we are hopeful that we can do this time around as well. There have already been indications from the governor that we will have supplemental revenue. So whatever we cannot accommodate for PSS initially will be addressed with the supplemental revenue. We will try to give them as much as we can because their request is one of our number one priorities, and that is to take care of the salary increases for our teachers, to make sure we have attractive and competitive salaries.”

PSS wants to increase the annual starting salary for teachers from $30,000 to $33,000.