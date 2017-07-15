11 As Matuis residential lots now tourist areas; 10 lots in Susupe now village-commercial areas

ELEVEN residential lots were rezoned in As Matuis and are now tourist areas while 10 village residential areas in Susupe are now village commercial areas, according to two new laws signed last week by Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog in his capacity as acting governor.

House Local Bill 20-5 is now Saipan Local Law 20-5 while House Local Bill 20-10 is now Saipan Local Law 20-6.

Saipan Local Law 20-5 amends the Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheets 03 and 05 of 29 to rezone 11 residential lots as tourist resort areas in As Matuis while Saipan Local Law 20-6 amends the Saipan Official Zoning Map Sheets 20 of 29, rezoning 10 village residential lots in Susupe as village commercial.

The author of the two measures, Rep. John Paul Sablan, said the rezoning will allow developments to be accommodated.

He said some areas in As Matuis, which is north of the former La Fiesta Mall, are now tourist resort areas where a hotel or a resort can be built.

He added that stores, apartments or other establishment can now be built in certain Susupe areas that have been rezoned village commercial areas.

Sablan said these rezoning measures were approved and recommended by the Zoning Board which believes that they are in best interests of the community.

“I believe there’s an investor or developer that plans to build a hotel in As Matuis, and that’s why the Zoning Board conducted a public hearing and received public feedback. The board then deliberated before making its recommendation. Every zoned area has restrictions and prohibitions. You are not allowed to build a hotel or motel in a village residential area, but in a village commercial area you are allowed to do so,” Sablan said.

“Whenever there’s an investor or developer that comes here and shows interest in an area, they go to the zoning office to request the rezoning of the area, and the zoning office conducts an assessment and holds public hearings to get input from the people. The zoning office gathers the comments and presents them to the Zoning Board which then deliberates, looking at the pros and cons and all the details related to the proposed development. If the board approves the rezoning, it is forwarded to the legislative delegation as a bill for introduction,” said Sablan who chairs the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation.