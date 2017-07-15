MVA’s Calvo says NMI can be bird-watching destination

TURNING the CNMI into a popular bird-watching destination should be seriously considered, Marianas Visitors Authority board vice chairman Vincent Calvo said.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Calvo asked MVA management led by Managing Director Chris Concepcion to consult an academic thesis on avian/human architecture submitted by Jane R. Atalig of Rota to the University of Maryland in 2013.

http://drum.lib.umd.edu/bitstream/handle/1903/14903/Atalig_umd_0117N_14883.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

Calvo said the idea is to allow visitors to interact with the birds without disturbing their habitats.

In her thesis, Atalig said her proposal addresses tourism issues as well as educates locals and visitors about the importance of ecological sustainability through a “critical and creative exploration of the interaction between avian and human architecture.

She said according to the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife Associated Recreation, bird watching is the fastest growing recreational pursuit internationally.

Calvo said bird watchers often go anywhere in the world just to see a particular bird.

“It looks like the opportunity is great. We have enough money coming in — let’s create another enhancement for tourists,” he said in an interview.

In her thesis, Atalig contends the most dedicated birdwatchers spend a substantial amount of time and money in pursuit of this hobby.

For many, she added, bird watching is a competitive sport in which individuals race around and try to see as many species as possible within a particular time frame and area.

The main shareholders in the bird-watching market include the U.S., the U.K., continental Europe (Germany, the Netherlands and France, in particular), and Australia, Atalig said.

In 2006, the U.S. bird-watching industry spent an estimated $45 billion, the most revenue ever generated in this market, she said, adding that the U.K. followed with $260 million.

Calvo said Rota is a potential destination for bird watchers and could attract enough visitors to maintain the island’s tourism industry at a sustainable level.