Lawmaker, governor ask US to allow re-entry of CW nurses

REPRESENTATIVE Jose Itibus, chairman of the House Committee on Health, has introduced a resolution urging the U.S. Embassy in Manila to permit the re-entry of six CW-1 nurses from the Philippines who have been granted a 240-day extension to stay in the CNMI during the processing of their renewals by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres, for his part, wrote a letter stating that the nurses should be allowed re-entry to the CNMI based on USCIS rules.

Itibus introduced House Resolution 20-12 last week, and it is expected to be adopted in the next session.

The resolution states that the six nurses are undergoing CW petition processing right now for fiscal year 2018.

Their CW-1 visas are expiring in 2017 but their employer, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., has already submitted their employment applications.

The nurses are still on island but are expected to leave soon.

According to the resolution, these nurses have specialized skills and expertise and are critical to the operations of the hospital because they work in the emergency room, the operating room, the neo-natal wing and in the dialysis center.

The resolution further states that the nurses did not overstay in the CNMI and that USCIS encouraged them to remain here “pursuant to the assurances of USCIS Honolulu District Director David G. Gulick.”

USCIS affirmed that the courier receipt relating to the 240-day grace period is acceptable for purposes of living and working in the CNMI during the pendency of their applications, the resolution adds.

It said CHCC has received a receipt from USCIS, meaning the nurses are eligible to stay in the CNMI for 240 days while awaiting for the approval of their petitions.

“The CNMI House of Representatives expressly requests that the United States federal government, including the U.S. State Department, Customs and Border Protection, [USCIS] and all relevant federal entities [allow] these individuals and their dependents to live and work in the CNMI during the pendency of their application process,” the resolution states.

In his letter, Governor Torres said these nurses work for the CHCC, the only hospital in the CNMI, and “are valued members of the healthcare workforce in the community.” He said their skills are vital for the people of the CNMI.

“Although their status has now expired, their employer filed the extension petition while their CW-1 status remained valid well before the deadline,” the governor said.

“With these two prerequisites met, United States Customs and Immigration Services allows them to continue working for up to 240 days after their permits expire while the petitions are being processed by USCIS. Therefore, because of this rule, they are still allowed to work legally in the CNMI until the applications are processed up to 240 days,” Torres added.

“They have my full support to return to the CNMI as they are a vital part of our community and play key roles in providing healthcare for the residents of these islands. We anxiously await their return.”

CHCC earlier said 18 of its CW nurses were affected by the CW cap. Of this number, CHCC said 14 decided to leave the island due to the absence of written assurance from USCIS that they could legally stay in the CNMI.