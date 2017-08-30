Japanese schools cancel trips to Guam

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — Two Japanese high schools have canceled trips to Guam due to concerns of national threats made to the island from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, according to the Kyodo News agency.

Oita Hofu High School and Shimodate Daiichi High School are among 12 Japanese schools that had plans to visit Guam between September and November.

At least 280 second-year students from Oita Hofu High School initially planned to come to Guam for cultural exchanges but canceled last week, to “secure the safety of students and eliminate their parents’ concerns,” Kyodo reported.

Shimodate Daiichi High School also planned to send students to Guam in October but decided to choose another destination in Japan due to parents’ concerns.

The news agency stated that Japan’s Foreign Ministry has not issued any warnings against traveling to Guam, but school’s proceeded to take caution with a “tense geopolitical situation” on island.

Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio and Guam Visitors Bureau president and CEO Nate Denight held a press conference in Tokyo on Aug. 20, reassuring Japanese media organizations and government officials that they were not worried and that the threat level in Guam had not changed.

According to Denight, 188 Japanese school groups visited Guam in 2016. He added that Guam is the No. 1 destination for the groups in the entire United States.

The months of September through December are important for local tourism, Denight said. The fall season is very popular for Japanese schools in general.

“This is a big concern because these school groups, parents, teachers and administrators are very risk averse and having this kind of global spotlight could really impact their decisions on whether to travel to Guam,” Denight said. “It’s a really critical time to give the message that Guam is peaceful and safe.”

To curb the negative spotlight seen in Japan, Denight said that he and Tenorio met with Japan’s ministers of tourism, education, and trade and economy in order to ease concerns raised by North Korea’s threats.

Gov. Eddie Calvo additionally sent letters of confidence to Japanese officials, promoting safety on Guam.

According to a release from the governor’s office, August is typically one of the busiest months for Guam as far as visitor arrivals. August 2016 was the best month in history for Guam’s tourism industry with 144,758 visitors welcomed to Guam.

Denight said August arrivals this year will be similar to last year’s record. However, July saw a 7 percent dip in visitor arrivals from Japan, according to Post files.

Japan visitor arrivals have suffered slight declines over the past year due to several major airline pullouts that used to provide direct flight service from Japan. South Korea has dominated as the island’s biggest market in recent months.