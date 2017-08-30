HANMI urged to help promote Chamorro and Carolinian cultures

CAROLINIAN Affairs Office executive assistant John Tagabuel is appealing to the members of the Hotel Association of the Northern Marianas Islands to actively promote Chamorro and Carolinian culture.

Tagabuel said it was Japan’s consul to Saipan, Kiuji Shinoda, who expressed concern about the “absence” of local culture from island promotions.

“He has seen the promotion in Japan by the Marianas Visitors Authority, but now that he is here he rarely sees anything about Chamorros and Carolinians,” Tagabuel said in an interview.

He said the Japanese official noted that the hotels on island seem to be promoting Polynesian culture.

Tagabuel said they will conduct a meeting on Sept. 29 to bring the leaders of both ethnic groups and try to address the consul’s concerns.

“We will try to promote who we are at hotels,” he added.

“We have a lot of tourists coming in and their main focus here is to see the local people, taste local food and to see the place. But when they come here, where are the Chamorros and Carolinians? The only time they see us is during special occasions,” he said.

Tagabuel said there is a lack of promotions on the part of the hotels. “We cannot control them. They do their own promotions. Abroad, MVA promotes Chamorro and Carolinian dancers, but when the tourists arrive in the CNMI they see Polynesian dances. It is like cheating the tourists.”

He said he will ask the hotel association to incorporate Chamorro and Carolinian cultures in their promotions.

Asked for comment, HANMI Chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh said, “I understand the concerns of Mr. Tagabuel, and I look forward to attending the meeting.”