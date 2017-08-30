Saipan mayor’s office installs plant hangers on lamp posts
29 Aug 2017
- By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff
THE Saipan mayor’s office has begun installing plant hangers on lamp posts along Beach Road.
The mayor’s assistant, Henry Hofschneider, earlier said the funding for the plant hangers, which amounted to over $90,000 came from a $200,000 grant from MVA.
The mayor’s office will also enhance the mini-park at the Atkins-Toyota intersection on Beach Road, and will ask P&A Corp. to repair the wishing well it donated so it will function again.