SHEFA board opposes plan to transfer poker licensing to casino commission

THE measure to transfer the licensing and regulatory functions of the Department of Finance over poker, pachinko, and electronic-gaming machines to the Commonwealth Casino Commission does not guarantee continued funding for the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance, its board chairman Oscar M. Babauta said.

“In the interests of the 800 to 1,000 students we serve, SHEFA does not support this bill in its present form,” Babauta told House Committee on Gaming Chairman Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero, referring to House Bill 20-38.

Deleon Guerrero introduced the bill.

While the bill has a “noble intention,” it is too broad and vague as presently written, Babauta said.

“It leaves too much room for uncertainties and provides no guarantees at all in terms of securing and perpetuating SHEFA’s sole funding source,” said Babauta, a former House speaker.

He said it is logical for the commission to administer all forms of gambling activities, but what the bill proposes would be too “over-bearing and far-reaching” for the commission because it already has a mandate to ensure a well-regulated casino industry.

The commission’s stringent requirements would increase the cost of operations and prove devastating to the poker, pachinko and electronic-gaming operators, Babauta added.

The proposed transfer of licensing and regulatory functions would only hasten the death of the adult-gaming operators and of the SHEFA program if no alternate or substitute funding source is put in its place, he said.

Babauta said in addition to existing laws, the Department of Finance already has rules and regulations pertaining to the licensing and regulation of poker-machine operations.

“We do not believe that the proposed transfer under the bill will solve any problem or lead to the efficient operations of the targeted gaming industry, especially as it concerns poker and pachinko machine operation,” he said, adding that the bill “does not delineate or articulate any problem necessitating and justifying removing the responsibility of regulating poker and pachinko operations from the department and entrusting it to the commission.”

He added, “With the novelty of the casino industry’s operation on Saipan and the commission’s tall mandate, SHEFA would rather not risk further decline or delays in receiving its annual poker and pachinko licensing fee appropriations.”

Babauta said the bill also does not solve SHEFA’s impending sizable funding cut as a result of the recent rejection of a local measure that would have extended the operations of many poker operators in non-conforming zones.

The bill would only add more bureaucratic red tape and prove burdensome to the remaining adult-gaming operators, he said, adding: “It is unnecessary at this time,” referring to H.B. 20-38.