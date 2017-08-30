Theft charge against John Sellem dismissed without prejudice

THE theft charge against John Sellem, one of the three men accused of stealing copper wire from Imperial Pacific International’s storage compound in Lower Base, was dismissed without prejudice on Friday by Judge Joseph N. Camacho. The government can still re-file the charge.

At the same time, the court found probable cause to charge the 34-year-old Sellem with conspiracy to commit theft.

In dismissing without prejudice the charge of theft against Sellem, whose court-appointed counsel is Steven Pixley, the court said the government failed to prove one element of the charge, which is the value of the stolen item.

Judge Camacho noted that Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid failed to ask the government witness, a police detective, any questions about the value of the items taken.

Copper wire does have value, but the Office of the Attorney General is still required to present evidence or testimony that the items taken have value, the judge said.

The two other defendants are Mario O. Sablan and Frank T. Pangelinan.

It was Sablan who identified Sellem as their companion who managed to flee after they stole copper wire at the IPI compound no May 3, 2017.

Sablan said it was Sellem who directed them to the IPI storage facility.