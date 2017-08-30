Court dismisses traffic citation against Corrections official

SUPERIOR Court Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Friday dismissed the traffic citation issued against Department of Corrections Director Gregory Frank Taitano Castro, saying it did not contain elements of the offense he was charged with and also failed to inform him of the charges against which he must defend himself.

On Monday, the judge granted Castro’s motion to dismiss the traffic case. Attorney Rene Holmes represented Castro while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Wilberscheid, who did not oppose the motion, appeared for the government.

The judge said the traffic citation did not provide sufficient information to enable Castro to plead an acquittal or conviction.

The U.S. Constitution and the CNMI Constitution require that the citation be dismissed as deficient, the judge added.

Castro was issued a traffic citation for misuse of a government vehicle. He was cited for driving a tinted government vehicle and for operating a government vehicle without official markings.

According to police, Castro was driving a silver 2015 Nissan X-Terra with vehicle plate number ACR 284 at the Mariana Country Club golf course on March 15, 2017 where he played golf with his brother.

But the judge said due to the government’s failure to make timely discovery, the late hour of discovery, and the government’s motion to amend the citation from a non-violation to a code section with three possible offenses, there was good cause shown to allow Castro to raise this issue after the start of trial.

The judge said there is nothing on the record to show that the insufficient citation was supplemented by discovery to put Castro on notice.

“The citation in its present form is insufficient to put the defendant on notice,” the judge reiterated.

He added that the traffic citation in this case, which only lists the code section without providing elements or a factual basis, is not enough to put Castro on notice of the charges against him as required by the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.