TIYAN, Guam (National Weather Service) — Fresh to strong monsoonal southwest winds generated by a developing tropical disturbance near Agrihan at the northern CNMI will maintain hazardous conditions for small craft operation across the Marianas waters through early Wednesday morning.

A small-craft advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist across all waters through early Wednesday morning. Frequent gusts to 30 knots and seas of 8 to 10 feet were also anticipated across Saipan and Tinian waters Monday evening.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions. If sailing cannot be avoided, be cautious near inlets and reefs.