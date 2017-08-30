Assistant AG apologizes to court

THE government prosecutor cited for prosecutorial harassment in a sexual-assault-of-a-minor case stated that she would never do anything to compromise the integrity of the victim’s pursuit of justice.

Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth “Betsy” Weintraub also apologized for anything she said that gave the impression she did not take the case seriously or was disrespectful to the court.

Weintraub said that was certainly not her intention. “The case is more important to me than any case I have ever handled,” she added.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio last month granted the government prosecutor’s motion to dismiss without prejudice the case against Michael Barry Murphy who was charged with two sexual-assault offenses.

In filing the motion, Weintraub cited an inability to prove the case given the exclusion of forensic evidence obtained after the discovery deadline, and the defense challenge to witness competency.

Murphy, through his lawyer Janet King, opposed the government’s motion, and asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, citing bad faith and prosecutorial harassment.

In her ruling, the judge raised concerns regarding abuse of prosecutorial discretion in harassing defendants by charging, dismissing, and re-charging offenses without triggering the protection of the double jeopardy clause.

Judge Kim-Tenorio also noted Weintraub’s complete disregard of the trial court’s docket which the judge said compromises the fair administration of justice and is a matter of great public significance.

The judge likewise noted the prosecutor’s pattern of dismissing prosecutions only to re-file charges at a time more favorable to the prosecution.

The court then directed Weintraub to show cause why she should not be sanctioned for lack of diligence and dilatory tactics.

The judge said the defendant’s concern regarding prosecutorial harassment is warranted based on the fact that Weintraub intends to re-file the case and had previously dismissed and re-filed a case involving a different defendant.

Weintraub said when she reviewed the initial report of the case, she failed to recognize a need for DNA testing of the alleged victim’s clothing.

She said she made an assessment based on the factual allegations in the case, “but my assessment turned out to be wrong.”

She added, “This was not a dilatory tactic, but a mistake — a mistake that the court fully addressed when it heard the government’s motion to continue trial in March.”

She said the mistake delayed the processing of the physical evidence in the case, but she denied that the delay was intentional or due to lack of diligence.

Weintraub said she does not have a pattern of dismissing and re-charging cases.

She said she had dismissed and re-charged only one case in the CNMI.

The government could not proceed to trial at that time because the teenage victim had submitted a sworn recantation of the allegations, and the parties subsequently conferred and decided to stipulate to a dismissal without prejudice, Weintraub said.

“I am aware that a Superior Court associate judge was suspicious that my reason for dismissing the case had to do with my off-island plans, but that is not the case. The reason for the dismissal was that neither side was prepared for trial and both parties needed more time to complete their negotiations.”

According to Weintraub, she has never faced any disciplinary proceedings or complaints of any kind as a member of the Memphis, Tennessee Bar.

Weintraub attached letters and emails of Tennessee Bar members to attest to her character. These included a sitting judge on the Court of Criminal Appeals of the State of Tennessee.

In March 2017, the CNMI Superior Court found that Weintraub violated a suppression order during a re-direct examination in a jury trial of a man accused of punching another man in a bar. Weintraub has appealed that ruling.

A show-cause hearing is scheduled today, Tuesday, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 217A.