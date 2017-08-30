Governor: 10-year extension, CW cap increase

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres on Monday said he would still like to see an extension of the federal CW program beyond 2019 and an increase in the annual cap from 12,998 to 18,000.

He said his administration is now working on some recommendations which will be discussed with U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan.

In an interview on Monday, Torres said: “I still prefer an increase in the cap, and I prefer to have a 10-year extension, and that’s what I would like to get now, but I can also work with the [350 additional CW-1 permits] to address our need for nurses and power-plant workers. But the ultimate goal is to have at least 18,000 CWs and an extension of the program for another 10 years.”

He added, “It’s a long process — the process itself is very long especially in D.C., but it is our job to get the U.S. Congress to understand our situation here. And again, I would like to emphasize that I am not asking for a bailout or a single penny. I am asking just that the CNMI not be restricted in hiring the labor force we need. Without our workforce we won’t be able to work on our infrastructure. It’s important that the CNMI government become part of the process because, while we would like to see growth, it’s hard to predict what kind of workforce will be needed if we don’t get a say in the process.”

Early this year, Congressman Kilili introduced H.R. 339 which proposed to increase the number of CW-1 permits by 2,000 for fiscal year 2017. The U.S. House passed the bill, but it took several months before the U.S. Senate acted on the measure which it decided to amend, reducing the number of additional CW-1 permits from 2,000 to just 350.

Kilili has said that “there is a sentiment on both sides of the aisle [in the U.S. Senate] that the foreign-worker program should not be extended.”