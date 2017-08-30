Chamber asks USCIS for minimal reduction of CW number

“OUR foreign workforce is keeping our economy alive as we strive to gain prosperity for our people.” Thus said Velma Palacios, Saipan Chamber of Commerce president, in a letter to acting Director James W. McCament of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Palacios said they are asking for a minimal reduction of the CW number for fiscal year 2018 which begins on Oct. 1, 2017.

Although the business community has implemented many programs to reach the goal of utilizing every possible U.S. eligible worker on island and to entice eligible U.S. workers from other geographical locations, she said there is still a need for foreign workers.

“The current expansion of our economy has made the continued presence of foreign workers necessary. In fact, the recent [U.S. Government Accountability Office] report stated that the CNMI’s GDP would decline by 26-62 percent with no CW-1 workers,” Palacios stated in her letter.

She said the FY 2016 cap of 12,999 was reached in May 2016. All filings after the cap was reached were denied.

On Oct. 14, 2016, the FY 2017 cap of 12,998 was also reached.

“As of May 25, 2017, USCIS received a sufficient number of petitions to reach the maximum possible numerical limit of workers who may be issued CNMI-Only Transitional Worker visas or otherwise provided with CW-1 status for fiscal year 2018. Although the FY 2018 cap has not been set, it is required by statute to be less than the 12,998 workers set for FY 2017,” Palacios added.

“We humbly ask that the FY 2018 cap be set at a minimum reduction of one person only as was the case for FY 2017. Our island needs every available worker. No person willing and able to work remains unable to find employment,” she said.

Palacios said CNMI workforce issues not only affect business ventures, but the entire economy.

In his response to Palacios, McCament said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security appreciates the businesses community’s efforts to implement programs to meet workforce needs.

“DHS continues to evaluate the CW cap on a yearly basis to ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements. We note that the Consolidated Natural Resources Act requires an annual reduction in the number of transitional workers and the total elimination of the CW nonimmigrant classification by the end of the transition period on Dec. 31, 2019,” McCament said.

“Additionally, DHS regulations provide that the CW 1 cap for any fiscal year will be less than the number established for the previous fiscal year and that the adjusted number will be reasonably calculated to reduce the number of CW-1 nonimmigrant workers to zero by the end of the program,

“Given these requirements, DHS is currently in the process of determining the CW-1 cap for the upcoming fiscal year. As in previous years, DHS will base its decision on a number of factors including the need to reduce the number to zero by the end of the transition period, to further maximize the recruitment of U.S. workers and to facilitate the transition into the U.S. immigration system.”