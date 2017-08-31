Homeless on Guam

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — A community of homeless people here has been using the Azotea at the Plaza de España, where tourists visit in droves every day, to take shelter from the elements.

Mary Ann Flores Cruz is an individual who uses the Azotea as a place of shelter. For dinner, she makes her way to the Kusinan Kamalen Karidat, a nonprofit that offers free meals, a few blocks away.

At night, she sleeps on a cardboard box and keeps what little possessions she has in a garbage bag.

Ben Ilustre, a coconut vendor who sets up his roadside stall alongside the nearby Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, said he gives Cruz coffee and sandwiches when she is around.

When Cruz spoke to The Guam Daily Post, she was drinking coffee that Ilustre had given her that morning.

However, while Cruz’s condition pulls on the heart strings of Ilustre and some of the tour van drivers who transport tourists to the area nearly every day, there have been problems with Cruz staying at the Azotea.

By her own admission, Cruz says she sometimes yells at tourists.

Also, because she lives communally with nearly 10 other homeless individuals, the tourists notice their presence at the Plaza de España, or specifically at the Azotea on the side of the plaza.

The Azotea is a draw for tourists because it’s perched above the plaza, but when they go up the steps, they find trash bags of personal belongings of the homeless. The Azotea was a favorite pre-wartime social gathering place for Guam’s elite, according to Guampedia.com.

Now, tourists who walk up the steps of the plaza get a surprise when they reach the top — and a reality check that Guam isn’t paradise for everyone.

“Customers tell me that sometimes they don’t look good over there,” says tour van driver Jun Ho Chang.

Chang acknowledges that visitors feel bad seeing the conditions of the homeless community at the Plaza de España. However, he hasn’t witnessed Cruz or anyone else disturbing his customers.

“I haven’t seen them bothering my customers, so I don’t bother them,” Chang said, adding that he gives Cruz cigarettes once in a while.

Ilustre, who has done business as a roadside vendor for more than 20 years, said he recalls the homeless community began staying at the Azotea around 2014. Ilustre, who is hearing-impaired and talks with his son’s help, said Cruz does not panhandle for money.

Cruz said the Guam Legislature has notified the homeless community, which has administrative control of the site, that they are not supposed to be staying at the Azotea.

“Somebody over there...keeps making papers that I’m supposed to remove my personal items,” Cruz told the Post. “I’m telling them I have no place to go.”

Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr., in his role as chairman of legislative operations, is in charge of the operations of properties under the jurisdiction of the Legislature, including the Plaza de España.

He says there’s no easy fix to homelessness on Guam.

“I know at times it seems as easy as providing them a place to stay; however, it really is not that simple,” he explained. “I’ve personally interacted with lots of them and their situations are different and at times complex.”

Rodriguez said via email that the island community is responsible for caring for the homeless, and that he and his staff have referred numerous individuals to the Guam Homeless Coalition.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Guam Visitors Bureau public information officer Josh Tyquiengco for comment on the issue as well. According to Tyquiengco, GVB is always concerned about Guam’s image; however, Guam’s visitors have not made formal complaints to his office about the homeless community at Plaza de España.

Chang, the tour van driver, acknowledges that the homeless community’s presence made some of his customers uncomfortable. However, he hesitated to say they should be asked to leave from the site.

“I don’t give them any help, how can I tell them to go away?” he asked.

For the time being, Cruz and the other homeless in Hagåtña will continue to sleep in the Azotea.